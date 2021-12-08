Skip the useless presents and give these memorable experiences instead

It’s a strategy that makes sense, given that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what physical item someone else wants. If you’re giving clothes, for instance, you might get the size wrong; if you pick an item for the home, it might not fit in their space. This is perhaps why half of all consumers expect to return unwanted gifts within a month of receiving them, and the USPS processes nearly 2 million gift returns on January 2 alone. As I’ve written before, this is an environmental nightmare, and it also creates unnecessary work for the recipient.

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of research showing that experiences tend to give people more happiness than possessions. Psychologists have found that people tend to anticipate an upcoming event, imagining what it’s going to be like; they then collect stories and memories while they’re doing the activity. Experiences also tend to encourage social connection—something we’re all a little starved for these days.

Now, the only question is what experience to give. Spend some time thinking about what your friend or family member enjoys doing. If they love reading, coffee, or museums, consider a subscription that they wouldn’t buy themselves. If they’re strapped for time, perhaps skip the time-intensive experiences (like meals that require a lot of cooking or museum tickets) and opt for something that will brighten their busy lives, like flowers or audio content to listen to on their commute.