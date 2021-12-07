This was the ‘most generous’ state in the country in 2021, says GoFundMe

The Bay State is the Pay-It-Forward State.
Massachusetts was the most generous state in the country this year, according to new research by GoFundMe. To break it down to the municipal level, Spring, Texas, was the most generous city with a population of 50,000 or more.
The tallies are based on donations per capita.
The global fundraising platform released a list of the top 10 most giving states and cities this morning,. All six New England states made the roster. Here’s the breakdown:
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Washington
- Rhode Island
- New Jersey
- California
- New York
- New Hampshire
- Maine
“In 2021, we rallied together. We turned hard to watch headlines into meaningful help when it mattered most. We felt more connected to our own dreams by supporting the ambitions of others. And we were all better (and grateful) for it,” the GoFundMe report explains.
The Redwood City, California-based company also determined that a donation was made every second, that the most generous donor made 434 contributions, and that Ireland was the most generous country for the third year in a row.
March 28 was the most generous day of 2021, after a fundraiser for a U.K. family with a baby daughter diagnosed with leukemia garnered more than 100,000 contributions, according to the report.