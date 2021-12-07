This was the ‘most generous’ state in the country in 2021, says GoFundMe

Massachusetts was the most generous state in the country this year, according to new research by GoFundMe. To break it down to the municipal level, Spring, Texas, was the most generous city with a population of 50,000 or more.

The tallies are based on donations per capita.

The global fundraising platform released a list of the top 10 most giving states and cities this morning,. All six New England states made the roster. Here’s the breakdown: