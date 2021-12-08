5 novels for designers who want a shot of inspiration

Amateurs design for themselves; pros design for other people. The design process is all about empathy, and design thinking has given us a whole load of ways to walk in other people’s shoes. I spent many years getting inside the heads of people at the extremes of human experience, which led to breakthrough products in everything from athletic wear to insect repellent.

But you don’t always need to go to such lengths to empathize with somebody very different from yourself. It helps if you read, doubly so if you read fiction. As the writer Neil Gaiman said, when you read stories, “You learn that everyone else out there is a me, as well. You’re being someone else, and when you return to your own world, you’re going to be slightly changed.” If you have the time this season to become somebody else for a while, here are some “me’s” you might like to be for a while.

The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin

Ursula K. Le Guin once said that she wrote about real people with real problems who happen to live in imaginary worlds. In The Left Hand of Darkness, the hero, Genly, is a human whose problem is that he’s caught up in a coup. The imaginary world is one peopled by androgynous humans, who assume a random gender for a few days a month as part of their reproductive cycle. When it was written in the 1960s, it was one of the first explorations of what gender—and lack of it—does to our relationships and to society. It manages to take you deep into the most extreme kind of gender fluidity, and at the same time, it’s a super exciting chase through snowy forests on another world.

The Emperor’s Babe by Bernardine Evaristo

You know the story: Young woman in London spends her days scratching a living and her nights clubbing and partying with her mates. She meets a rich, powerful man. They have fun together. Then the rich guy becomes emperor of Rome. Because, yes, this story is set in the second century AD, its heroine is African, Roman, and a Londoner—as is her boyfriend. London is at once strange and recognizable: endlessly surprising, chic, and brutal. Only the gory gladiatorial entertainments seem out of place. This may be a gentle introduction to empathy for many designers: It’s probably not too great a leap to imagine yourself a hip young thing in a vibrant city, and it’s a reminder that people in cultures very distant from our own share a lot of our same hopes, dreams, and desires.