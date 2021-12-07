Climate change is coming for your Christmas tree

When a brutal heat wave hit Oregon in late June, pushing the temperature as high as 117 degrees, one of the casualties was the state’s Christmas tree industry. One farmer, with a field of around 250,000 trees, reported that all of his seedlings had died in the heat . Many older trees were singed and are now brown instead of green. The trees take nine years to grow—and as climate change makes extreme heat much more likely, it’s getting harder for the trees to survive that long.

On another family-run tree farm in the mountains east of Sacramento, California, most seedlings planted last February, in the middle of an extreme drought, had died by July. In August, the massive Caldor wildfire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in the state, reached the farm and destroyed around 40% of the larger trees. Disease is another challenge: A fungus that is likely spreading because of higher temperatures is killing Scotch pines and Fraser firs.

“It’s gotten to the point where we can’t grow certain species that were the most popular species,” says Frans Kok, who owns the Middleburg Christmas Tree Farm in Virginia. The industry—which Kok says is still more concerned about competition from plastic Christmas trees than climate change—isn’t yet doing enough research to understand which other species might be more likely to thrive in the future.

All of this means it’s getting a little harder and more expensive to buy Christmas trees, because fewer are available. (This year, overall supply chain problems are also adding to shortages.) The seedlings killed this year will cause even bigger shortages in eight years, when they would have otherwise been harvested.