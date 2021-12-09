This is how we are raising boys to perpetuate workplace harassment

According to a 2020 poll by Pew Research , of the 57% of adults who think the country can do more for gender equality, 82% of women and 72% of men point to sexual harassment as a major obstacle. While the #MeToo movement raised awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment in the workplace, it left intact the underlying cultural biases that facilitated the toxic behavior to begin with—namely, the ones that foster aggression and dominance in men and the ones that sexually objectify, diminish, and silence women.

What we are teaching boys and girls to value

Those cultural biases are deeply entrenched, largely because they have been encouraged since early childhood. For example, by elementary school, boys report that displays of real emotion beyond anger are usually discouraged. This is well-internalized by adolescence. In a Plan International study, when teens were asked about the pressures they felt, boys said they felt pressure to be physically strong, be willing to throw a punch if provoked, dominate others, and “hook up with” a girl.

For girls, cultural biases fostering later sexual harassment also start early. Among 7 to 10-year-old girls, more than one-third report that they are made to feel that their looks are their most important quality. By the time they are teens, when they are asked what “trait society values the most in girls,” of all the possible traits in the world, half the teens named something about physical attractiveness. Only 1% of them named anything to do with competence or ability. Not only are they supposed to be attractive, but girls also learn that their worth comes from being sexualized. Sixty-nine percent of girls ranging in age from 10 to 19 said they felt they had been judged as a sexual object “at least once in a while” in their daily life, and 22% said they feel this way “frequently. ”

Because boys often perpetrate sexual harassment as a way to prove their masculinity, by the end of high school, about 90% of girls have been sexually harassed. Yet, girls have long been taught to be passive and responsible for others’ feelings, so more than half of girls say they would not report sexual harassment behaviors “because people would not like them if they did.” They also fear backlash from the harasser (or his friends). So, even though sexual harassment causes substantial psychological harm, girls don’t report it for fear of not being liked or being socially punished.