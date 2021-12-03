Omicron is in 5 U.S. states: Everything you need to know to protect yourself

Five states have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant, and people are rethinking everything from vaccines to travel. Here’s what we know so far.

What states have cases?

California, New York, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Colorado. The first case was detected in a traveler who traveled from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, to San Francisco. Exactly a week ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a “variant of concern;” on Tuesday, the U.S. did the same thing.

What is the White House doing?

“We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion, just like we beat back COVID-19 in the spring and the more powerful variant—delta variant—in the summer and fall,” President Joe Biden said in a speech to the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.