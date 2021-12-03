There’s a blizzard warning in the U.S. . . . for Hawaii. Meanwhile, Colorado has no snow

Here’s some wacky weather news to lei on you: Hawaii is under a blizzard warning.

Yes, the warmth-sunshine-beach haven, long a vacation paradise for mainland Americans, may get a lot of snow.

In fact, the other place in the United States with the same weather is—duh—Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.

The Big Island Summits are under the warning from 6 p.m. HST today through 6 a.m. HST Sunday. Expected are total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more and wind gusting over 100 miles per hour.