There’s a blizzard warning in the U.S. . . . for Hawaii. Meanwhile, Colorado has no snow

Here’s some wacky weather news to lei on you: Hawaii is under a blizzard warning.
Yes, the warmth-sunshine-beach haven, long a vacation paradise for mainland Americans, may get a lot of snow.
In fact, the other place in the United States with the same weather is—duh—Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.
The Big Island Summits are under the warning from 6 p.m. HST today through 6 a.m. HST Sunday. Expected are total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more and wind gusting over 100 miles per hour.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” according to the NWS website. “Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.”
The Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcano peaks—which are close to 13,700 feet and an estimated 13,000 feet above sea level, respectively—get snow, but this is extreme winter weather, especially when you compare what’s happening over in the normally snowy Colorado. As CNN’s Derek Van Dam noted, the vast majority of the U.S. is currently snowless, including the 95% of Colorado that is under drought conditions. “I find it extraordinary,” the meteorologist said, “that we have to go to the tropical areas of our country to find the winter weather alerts.”