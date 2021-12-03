Employers beware: 23% of American workers are planning to quit their jobs in the next 12 months

In September 2021 alone, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in a continuation of what is known as The Great Resignation, which has seen Americans resign enforce throughout 2021, putting a severe strain on companies’ ability to staff up their workforce.

But if employers were hoping 2022 would make it easier for them to find staff, a new CareerArc/Harris Poll has put a damper on that. As a matter of fact, the CareerArc/Harris Poll seems to suggest that resignations are about to heat up.

The poll reveals that a full 23% of employed Americans plan to quit their jobs in the next 12 months. The #1 reason for quitting? 32% say it’s because they want better working conditions. But that reason is followed closely by two others that are motivating the gainfully employed to pack up and leave: 30% say they feel burnt out and 29% want higher pay.

As for when they plan to quit, the poll states that 70% of those planning to quit in the next 12 months will quit between now and February 2022. The remainder will resign by November 2022. As for who is quitting, the poll revealed that young employees (those between 18-34) are two times more likely to say they will quit than their older counterparts (those ages between 35-64).