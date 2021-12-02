Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here—and so are the memes

Some people get excited about the holidays in December. Others focus their enthusiasm on Spotify Wrapped—and that group is a lot more vocal.
The music streaming service’s annual look back at what you listened to can be a fun wrap-up to a rough year. But it can also expose some truths about your listening habits that you might not be ready to face. And, naturally, that has resulted in an explosion of memes.
Twitter and Instagram are being flooded with people gleefully sharing their lists (and their shame, or pride), as well as some commentary and snark about the way Spotify chooses to present it. Here are some of the best we’ve seen so far.
spotify the only tech company to figure out how to successfully rebrand "we've been tracking you" to "isn't this FUN"
— Delia Cai (@delia_cai) December 1, 2021
Privacy was on a lot of people’s minds. Sure, the Wrapped list is a nostalgic trip through the past year, but it also underscores just how much data the company gathers on its users.
you can hide your emotional state from your friends, therapist, even yourself. but you cannot hide from spotify.
— emery lord (@emerylord) December 1, 2021
A lot of people’s minds…
Not everyone was approaching the issue in a jovial way, either.
The easily copied format of Wrapped has given birth to quite a few parodies, including this one about the frustrations of working at home.
Others chose to combine expressing their employment frustrations with a dash of self-loathing.
me getting ready to judge everyone's Spotify Wrapped even though i have the music taste of a 12 year old living in 2013 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/rDtmicNVCy
— delaney ⚡ (@laneylooluv) December 1, 2021
Yes, Bad Bunny was the top global artist this year, with over 9.1 billion streams, but the range of musical tastes runs far and wide. And some people, even self-aware ones, are happy to cast judgment.
pain #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/oqQO5IP0eD
— josh ???????? (@joosh874) December 1, 2021
Wrapped lists not only separate generations by their musical tastes, they also underscore how differently people approach things today compared to many years ago.
my #SpotifyWrapped be like: pic.twitter.com/RB71EqE0On
— thanos. (@thanosoutdid) December 1, 2021
And, of course, Taylor Swift was everywhere.
i love spotify wrapped because how else would i remember just how depressed i was from january to october
— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) December 1, 2021
For many, Spotify Wrapped served as a reminder of their musical mood this year—for better or for worse.