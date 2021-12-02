advertisement
  • 5:51 pm

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here—and so are the memes

People have a lot of feelings about Spotify’s annual music recap.

[Source Image: Spotify]
By Chris Morris 2 minute Read

Some people get excited about the holidays in December. Others focus their enthusiasm on Spotify Wrapped—and that group is a lot more vocal.

The music streaming service’s annual look back at what you listened to can be a fun wrap-up to a rough year. But it can also expose some truths about your listening habits that you might not be ready to face. And, naturally, that has resulted in an explosion of memes.

Twitter and Instagram are being flooded with people gleefully sharing their lists (and their shame, or pride), as well as some commentary and snark about the way Spotify chooses to present it. Here are some of the best we’ve seen so far.

Privacy was on a lot of people’s minds. Sure, the Wrapped list is a nostalgic trip through the past year, but it also underscores just how much data the company gathers on its users.

A lot of people’s minds…

The easily copied format of Wrapped has given birth to quite a few parodies, including this one about the frustrations of working at home.

Others chose to combine expressing their employment frustrations with a dash of self-loathing.

Yes, Bad Bunny was the top global artist this year, with over 9.1 billion streams, but the range of musical tastes runs far and wide. And some people, even self-aware ones, are happy to cast judgment.

Wrapped lists not only separate generations by their musical tastes, they also underscore how differently people approach things today compared to many years ago.

And, of course, Taylor Swift was everywhere.

For many, Spotify Wrapped served as a reminder of their musical mood this year—for better or for worse.

