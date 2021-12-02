Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here—and so are the memes

Some people get excited about the holidays in December. Others focus their enthusiasm on Spotify Wrapped —and that group is a lot more vocal.

The music streaming service’s annual look back at what you listened to can be a fun wrap-up to a rough year. But it can also expose some truths about your listening habits that you might not be ready to face. And, naturally, that has resulted in an explosion of memes.

Twitter and Instagram are being flooded with people gleefully sharing their lists (and their shame, or pride), as well as some commentary and snark about the way Spotify chooses to present it. Here are some of the best we’ve seen so far.