Burger King’s Whopper turns 64: Grab one for 37 cents this week

This week, fast-food chain Burger King is offering a retro-throwback to 1957, the year it first began selling its famous Whopper, for 37 cents.

In celebration of the burger’s 64th year on the menu, Burger King is chopping the Whopper’s price back down to its original tag. (Briefly.) On Friday and Saturday, you can snag the signature sandwich for just 37 cents (plus tax).

The classic Whopper comes with a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun.

A few other conditions: The deal will be available at participating Burger King locations nationwide, and customers must be members of BK’s Royal Perks rewards program to cash in.