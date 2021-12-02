Now you can buy your kid a Tesla: the $1,900 electric Cyberquad four-wheeler

Tesla is growing its lineup of products again, but this time it’s not just targeting trendy, eco-friendly adults in need of a functioning vehicle. Rather, its newest model caters to trendy, eco-friendly kids whose parents can afford to buy them a $1,900 children’s toy. It’s here just in time for another lean pandemic holiday season.

The “Cyberquad for Kids” has debuted on Tesla’s official website, available for immediate purchase and shipping after 2 to 4 weeks. It’s basically a mini version of Tesla’s forthcoming full-size Cyberquad, a two-seat, four-wheel all-terrain vehicle that Tesla introduced alongside the unveiling of its futuristic, Blade Runner-esque electric Cybertruck. The Cybertruck, with its blocky, wedge-shape body and rocket-grade stainless steel coating, became an object of fascination from the moment it graced the stage at a Tesla event in November 2019, prompting commentators to describe it as “dropped by an alien race.” The Cyberquad for Kids, which was inspired by the Cybertruck’s cyberpunk aesthetic, also looks like a child could be rolling it through a post-apocalyptic wasteland from a science fiction dystopia. The coolest ride on the block, all for a cool two grand.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

According to Tesla’s website, the kids’ four-wheeler comes with a top speed of 10 miles per hour and up to 15 miles of range on its electric lithium-ion battery. It must be assembled per a 22-page manual.