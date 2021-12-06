Give a heck-ism: The key to success for everyone

Success is often the result of an individual asking: “If not me, then who? If not now, when?” That famous proverb has roots stretching back more than 2,000 years, but it’s just as powerful today. The people who live by those words don’t wait to be asked to accomplish something great. They just get it done.

In other words, they give a heck. As a leader, it’s your job to recognize and encourage that give-a-heck impulse in your team members. Identify the person who cares so much about the impact their work can have on their colleagues and clients that they can’t help themselves. You’re responsible for making sure that attitude flourishes and spreads throughout your company. Soon, you’ll all be fueled by give-a-heckism. I’ve found that there are three key ground rules for fostering the type of workplace environment that truly is driven by personal drive and motive, and is rooted in passion.

GROUND RULE #1: WORK HARD We live in a world filled with so-called “life hacks”—those simple tricks that can supposedly make everything easier. But there’s no replacement for hard work. There are no shortcuts in business—at least not anywhere worth going. Take a look at the world of sports, for instance. An athlete like Megan Rapinoe is a legend. But behind that legend lies years and years of work, of focusing on fundamentals, of improving one percent every day. Megan didn’t take any shortcuts to get where she is today. She went from good to great as a result of the simple principle of hard work. In business, like any other realm, that hard work can be a grind. It can wear you down. But as a leader, you have to push through those tough moments—and remember to celebrate the good ones that will eventually come. GROUND RULE #2: SUPPORT YOUR TEAMMATES Rarely do you hear that success comes from an individual alone. Every success story, big or small, requires surrounding support whether publicly credited or not. In order to be their best self, every individual needs something different at any given time. As a leader, it is important to keep yourself honest and aware of your team’s needs and communicate regularly. I’ve learned that to truly be supportive, you must meet your teammates where they are, for what they need.

Take the incredibly inspiring story of Kathrine Switzer, who made what I believe was the biggest social change in athletics. Kathrine was the first woman to “officially” run the Boston Marathon (albeit illegally) in 1967, back when women were not allowed to compete. To me, this is a great example of her support system meeting her where she was in each little moment leading up to and completing the marathon by her side. From when running was just an idea to when she was on the course, being physically pulled from the pavement by the race manager, Kathrine had individuals supporting her, protecting her, and encouraging her to keep going. While her grit and perseverance were the greatest factor in this accomplishment, I believe the support of those around her is what helped fuel her to make her vision for a better future—giving women the right to compete in marathons—a reality. In 1967 Kathrine took a leap of faith running that race illegally. In 1972, women were officially allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon, making up approximately 2% of finishers in the first five years. Today, women account for nearly 50% of marathon finishers thanks to Kathrine. Though an individual sport, the “team” mentality of those supporting and rooting for her allowed Kathrine to be at her best and accomplish what no one thought was possible. A leadership role is going to be at least 50% supporting and motivating your team. You’re helping others score that win or cross that finish line. It’s not necessarily what gets you the most glory, but it’s an essential role, nonetheless. A supportive teammate creates a perpetual upward spiral of confidence that can motivate and inspire.

GROUND RULE #3: FIND JOY IN THE PROCESS It’s a well-known fact that has been researched for years: kids perform better on tests after recess. Their mental acuity skyrockets up after a break that allows them to clear their heads, take a break, and have a little fun. Finding joy in your hard work can have the same effect. If you’re not enjoying yourself on some level, it’s simply not sustainable. You’re going to burn out eventually. Make no mistake, it’s hard to find that right mix of work and play. How can you be serious—without taking yourself too seriously? That’s the trick. You want to find laughter in what you’re doing together (or create it yourself). If you can tell your team needs a break, take one together. Shared experiences are a great way to build a sense of belonging, especially in these socially distanced, remote-work times. They remind us that we’re in this together and make us feel connected, even if we’re physically apart. Most importantly, sharing experiences makes work more fun. We’re social beings, whether one is an extrovert or an introvert (or somewhere in between). When the fun begins, the work improves—and everyone starts to give a heck. Kevin Rutherford is CEO of Nuun Hydration