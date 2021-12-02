6 things to know about Susan Arnold, first woman to chair Disney’s board in 98 years

Susan Arnold will replace Bob Iger, according to the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant. When she assumes the role on December 31, she will become the first woman to chair Disney’s board in the company’s 98-year history. Here’s what else you should know about her:

Arnold served as a Disney board member for 14 years and as independent lead director for three. In a statement, Iger said, “Susan is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity, and expert judgment have been invaluable to the Company since she first joined the Board in 2007. Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board, and I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership. It has been a distinct honor to work with Susan and our many other talented directors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and wise counsel they have provided during my tenure.” Her business bona fides are abundant. For example, she served as operating executive of the equity investment firm The Carlyle Group from 2013 to this year. She also was Procter & Gamble‘s president of global business units 2002-2009 and before that held various other roles at P&G. Arnold knows about boards. There is her work on Disney’s, of course. “As I step into this new role as Chairman of the Board, I look forward to continuing to serve the long-term interests of Disney‘s shareholders and working closely with CEO Bob Chapek as he builds upon the Company’s century-long legacy of creative excellence and innovation,” she said in a written statement yesterday. She was also a director of McDonald’s Corp. from 2008-2016, and of NBTY, Inc. 2013-2017. She’s been included on the Wall Street Journal‘s 50 Women to Watch and Fortune‘s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business lists. Arnold got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. She’s 67 years old and was born in Pittsburgh.