The future of supply chains

The ongoing impact of the pandemic continues to effect people and businesses, particularly when it comes to supply chain continuity and reliability. Alongside the well-reported supply chain challenges like the temporary blockage of the Suez Canal, is the growing importance of instilling ethical and sustainable practices into every product supply chain. Clearly not something that is going to be pushed to the sidelines any longer, its importance has intensified because of changing consumer patterns emboldened by COVID-19.

According to Gartner, supply chain organizations must act now and become more purpose-driven to successfully navigate challenges to the planet and profit. In a recent press release, Simon Bailey, senior director analyst with the Gartner supply chain practice, summed up the situation this way: “We’re not the first supply chain leaders to hear the scientist’s warnings, but we are the last that still have time to heed that code red for humanity. Because without action, the sustainability of both planet and profit are threatened.” To be more precise, an ethical supply chain works in a way that delivers the highest levels of ethical and sustainable operations across economic, environmental and social responsibility. Ethical and sustainable sourcing means doing business with organizations that can prove they are free and clear of such atrocities as child and slave labor and that provide safe and hygienic working conditions, fair pay and working hours, anti-bribery and corruption, ethical sourcing and procurement, as well as environmental awareness and ecological sustainability. SURVEY REVEALS CHANGING HABITS OF CONSUMERS As consumers gain awareness about these and other issues, rest assured, they will demand that the companies they buy from adhere to strict and exacting standards of behavior when it comes to sourcing, producing, and selling goods. Results of recent OpenText research certainly show that consumer pressure on organizations to be held accountable when it comes to how goods are produced and sourced has intensified during the pandemic.

The findings, based on a survey of 27,000 consumers across 12 countries, shows that businesses will not only need to source, produce, ship and distribute their products responsibly, but they will also have to be able to show that to customers in a transparent way. The purpose of the survey was to understand how the views of consumers have changed during the pandemic and what this means for businesses. It showed that the global lockdown, coupled with an increase in online shopping, has resulted in consumers becoming significantly more aware of their waste, carbon, and social footprint, and the footprint of organizations of which they do business.

For example, when asked if their shopping experiences during COVID-19 made them more mindful of where they buy from and the impact of their purchases, many respondents agreed or strongly agreed. Upwards of 88 percent of those surveyed plan to prioritize buying from companies with ethical sourcing strategies in place, a full 10 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic days. GENERATION Y WILL BE SETTING THE RULES Some of the most important data points were registered in the attitudes of individuals aged 25–34. They are the Gen Y generation—the so-called Millennials—and as shopping habits changed when the pandemic hit they, more than any other age group, became significantly more aware of the impact their shopping and consumer habits have on the environment. They are also the generation that private market intelligence firm CB Insights described as not only one of the “largest” in history, but also one that is “hitting their prime spending years.”

The report notes that the companies that come out on top are “those that are reorganizing and reprioritizing around Generation Y. This means they’re embracing changing preferences to offer more sustainability, affordability, and flexibility in their products and services. They’re also embracing new technology and the unprecedented discoverability and customer connections it allows.” OpenText recently reaffirmed our commitment to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact, ensuring that our corporate value system aligns with these important aims. That, in turn, affects our engineering and innovation efforts as we build solutions that help our customers to improve their environmental performance by enabling modern work, digitizing paper-based processes, and creating a greater visibility into supply chains so that buying decisions can be based on ethical and sustainability ratings. Whatever business you are in, from agriculture to manufacturing, retail, utilities, or life sciences, sustainable practices must be followed and adhered to, and technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and information management will be essential in driving the changes that we all need to make.

Right now, we are at an inflection point. Companies, governments, and individuals must start to take responsibility for the impact we are having on both our local environment and the planet at large. Our survey shows that consumers are ready to force organizations to embrace ethical and sustainable practices. And that means organizations must act and act now. Visit our website to learn how OpenText can help you on your ethical supply chain journey. —

Lou Blatt is the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for OpenText. Follow him on LinkedIn.