You can stay at the ‘Home Alone’ house for $25 this month via Airbnb

You can now eat junk and watch rubbish just like Kevin McCallister in the real house from Home Alone.

Airbnb opens booking for the iconic red brick Georgian manse on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. The cost for the one-night stay is $25. Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin, had to defend the 4,250-square-foot home against bumbling burgers played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, after his family leave for a Paris vacation without him.

Before you practice that famous aftershave scene, know the house is in Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and whoever scores the December 12 booking is responsible for their own travel expenses. The Airbnb rental is “posted by” Kevin’s older brother, Buzz, of phlegm-wad fame.

“A member of my McCallister Security team will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your family, including showing you around, arranging meals and gifting you with a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home,” he writes. Home Sweet Home Alone, was released last month. on Disney+.

Note that the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Disney+‘s The 1990 original was directed by John Hughes, who died in 2009. The house was sold for $1.585 million in 2012.

