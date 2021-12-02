Apple Music Replay 2021: Here’s how to get your most-played songs of the year

We’re at the end of the year, which means a swarm of personalized “year in review” lists from the apps and platforms you use the most. One of the first up is the Apple Music streaming service. But Apple is a bit of an outlier here as the Apple Music recap feature, called “Replay ’21,” is actually available all year round and updated weekly.

Still, the best time to check out your personalized Apple Music Replay list is the final month of the year when it’s fully populated by almost a year’s worth of the songs and albums you’ve listened to the most. Here’s how to quickly access your 2021 Apple Music Replay list from any computer in the world.

Go to the Apple Music web player at https://music.apple.com/replay. Click the Sign In button in the upper right corner and log in with your Apple ID credentials. Below the ’21 Replay logo, click the pink “Get Your Replay Mix” button. A playlist will appear that’s called “Replay 2021.” Click the play button to listen to all the tunes you’ve listened to most during the year.

One cool feature of the Replay 2021 list is that it also shows you how many hours of music you’ve listened to during the year. Additionally, the Replay 2021 list lists songs in descending order from most-played to least-played, and next to each song you’ll find the exact number of times you played the song.

You can also scroll down even further to see stats about how many different artists you’ve listened to throughout the year, how many hours you’ve listened to songs from your most-listened-to artists, and your Top 10 most popular albums you’ve listened to as well as their play counts.