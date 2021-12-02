Giving new life to old roofing shingles

After roof shingles are ripped off a home and thrown in a dumpster they typically head to a landfill. Each year, the removal of old asphalt shingles generates more than 1.6 billion square feet of waste—11 million tons. But not for long. After years of research and innovation, GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, is rolling out a new process to recycle asphalt shingles.

“When you think about what manufacturing is today and what it could look like in the future, circularity has become crucial,” says the company’s CEO, Jim Schnepper. “It’s important to us that we do business in a sustainable way to be good citizens of the planet. And as we optimize recycling, it may help create efficiencies and even new industries.”

A COST-NEUTRAL SOLUTION

Roof shingles are made from asphalt— an oil-based byproduct of gasoline and fuel manufacturing. The challenge for recycling is that when a roof is removed from a home, the shingles are mixed together with other materials, such as nails and underlayment. This requires separating the desired materials from the stream, a process that, until now, has been prohibitively expensive. “Cost is an issue for most recycling, and it’s no different for roofing,” Schnepper says. “One of the parameters for creating this new process was to be able to recycle at a cost that was neutral.”

GAF first began considering the problem about 10 years ago, but when Schnepper took over as GAF’s president in 2016, he prioritized the project, with the goal of developing the industry’s first asphalt shingle containing post-consumer waste. (Schnepper assumed the CEO role in 2021.)