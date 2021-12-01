It’s National Package Protection Day: How to make sure no one steals your holiday loot

The 2021 holiday gift buying season has begun and now, it’s time to start seeing those holiday purchases delivered.

But shoppers aren’t the only ones who know Americans want their Christmas/Hanukah/Kwanzaa presents now. Thieves are gearing up for their annual bonanza season.

To remind consumers of one of the perils of online shopping, welcome to National Package Protection Day, also known as the Wednesday after Thanksgiving.

Throngs of people made online purchases over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, according to National Retail Federation data released yesterday. The breakdown is 36.2 million on Thanksgiving day, 88 million on Black Friday, 56.4 million on Saturday (dubbed “Small Business Saturday” by American Express), 39.3 million on Sunday, and 77 million on Cyber Monday.