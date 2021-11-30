People are already ripping apart Twitter’s messy new rules about tweeting images

One day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, Twitter announced today that it’s expanded its privacy policy to include a ban on sharing photos and videos of other people without their permission. It’s positioning the new rule as an add-on to its anti-doxxing policies. In a blog post, Twitter explains it already prohibits the sharing of private information—whether that’s street addresses, GPS coordinates, driver’s licenses, credit cards, medical records, naked pictures, or personal cell phone numbers. New to this list is “media of private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted.”

A blog post laying out the rule states that if a person informs Twitter that the pic or video was tweeted without their permission, then it’ll be yanked from the platform. A complaint, filed by either the individual themselves or an “authorized representative,” will have to state the media was uploaded without their consent. As Twitter explains, “When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it.”

What exactly does this new rule mean?

You basically can’t post images of “regular” (aka non-famous) people anymore until they say it’s cool—unless it falls under one of Twitter’s exceptions to this rule. Then you can.

Who is protected by the rule?

Private citizens in most (but not all) situations. Also: public figures, sometimes, if the images in question are intended to harass, intimidate, or use fear to silence them.