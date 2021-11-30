Giving Tuesday: Here’s how to participate even if you’re cash-strapped

Maybe you’ve been laid off or furloughed . Perhaps you are part of the Great Resignation and are launching your own business. Another possibility: You’re spending more than you’d budgeted due to higher prices for everything from food to gasoline.

Regardless of why you’re cash-strapped during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still participate in Giving Tuesday.

Here are three ways to contribute to the not-for-profit of your choice:

Donate: Look through your closets, garage, and basement for clothes and furniture in great shape that can be passed along to those in need. Alternatively, donate knickknacks, books, and electronics to charity-run stores that use the money they earn to support themselves.

Look through your closets, garage, and basement for clothes and furniture in great shape that can be passed along to those in need. Alternatively, donate knickknacks, books, and electronics to charity-run stores that use the money they earn to support themselves. Match: If you are able to donate even a small amount of money, check to see if your employer has a contribution matching program. That potentially doubles the amount you’ve given.

But before you give anything to any organization, remember to research it to make sure it’s legit. The FTC has a list of organizations it recommends for verifying a charity’s bona fides. When responding to an e-mail solicitation, check the end of the address and the link it’s taking you to. And never give out your credit card number to a charity telemarketer without asking questions first.