Chris Cuomo crisis: How much did he help his brother?

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo helped his beleaguered brother, New York’s then-governor Andrew Cuomo, more than originally thought, according to newly released documents.

They show that he’d strategized for his older sibling, who’s facing sexual misconduct allegations, and used his connections in the journalism world to get information that would assist in formulating plans to battle the accusations. The senior Cuomo resigned as governor in August.

Among his actions was communicating a lot with his older brother’s aide Melissa DeRosa and reaching out to New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow for details about what was in an upcoming story.

The revelations have repercussions beyond New York—as far away as Atlanta. CNN said it will conduct a “thorough review” of the new documents.