Chris Cuomo crisis: How much did he help his brother? Will CNN keep him on the air?

They show that he’d strategized for his older sibling, who’s facing sexual misconduct allegations related to his time as governor, and used his connections in the journalism world to get information that would assist in formulating plans to battle the accusations. The senior Cuomo resigned from office in August. (Chris and Andrew’s father, Mario, was governor of New York, from 1983 to 1994. He and wife Matilda had five children.)

Among Chris Cuomo’s actions was communicating a lot with his older brother’s aide Melissa DeRosa and reaching out to New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow for details about what was in an upcoming story.

The revelations have repercussions beyond New York—as far away as Atlanta. CNN said it will conduct a “thorough review” of the new documents, but the network continues to face intense criticism for not taking the issue seriously enough months ago.