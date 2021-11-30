Omicron map: this interactive map shows where the COVID-19 variant has spread so far

The Omicron Covid-19 variant has the world on pins and needles as scientists race to find out just how much more transmissible and virulent the strain may be. Within days of first being detected in South Africa, Omicron, also known by its designating number B.1.1.529 has spread to well over a dozen countries.

While Omicron has not been detected in America yet, experts believe it’s only a matter of time and that the new variant is already likely in the country. As for what countries Omicron has confirmed to be in already, Al Jazeera has created an interactive map (screenshot below) that shows where cases have been reported.

Users can zoom in and scroll around the map as well as search by country name. Countries shaded in orange are where Omicron has been detected. As of November 30th, Al Jazeera says that as of the time of this writing 19 countries have confirmed cases of the new variant. That includes Canada in North America; South Africa and Botswana in Africa; Israel in the Middle East; Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. in Europe; Reunion, a French territory in the Indian Ocean; Japan in Asia; and Australia in Oceania.

You can check out Al Jazeera’s full interactive map here.