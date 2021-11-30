Censure is fast becoming a badge of honor for GOP Congress

Politicians have always been performers, adjusting their message and method, depending on the audience. Recently, however, GOP politicians have become more like performance artists.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

In most offices across the country, any employee who publicly painted a colleague as a suicide-bombing risk would no longer be an employee of that company. No logical counterpoint would exempt Congress from following those rules either. If anything, members of Congress should be held to a higher standard. Instead, the U.S. government relies on an antiquated honor system in which each party is expected to handle such matters internally. On the left, the system mostly works, with Andrew Cuomo reluctantly self-immolating last summer, nearly four years after Al Franken did the same. But while Republicans are meant to be disgusted enough by a member’s actions to push him or her to resign, they never seem up to the task. (Only two GOP reps voted to censure Gosar, for instance, and both had already been virtually excommunicated from the party earlier this year.) Left to their own devices, Republicans in hot water tend to follow the Trumpy playbook of never apologizing for anything, like Greene, or at least doubling down when the apology goes sideways, as Boebert did after a Monday afternoon phone call with Omar. Boebert says she had a contentious phone call with Omar about her anti-Muslim remarks. She says that Omar demanded a public apology, but Boebert said that it was Omar who should apologize. She later goes onto suggest that Omar sympathizes with terroristshttps://t.co/YpJeEz5f5E — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 29, 2021

advertisement

The punishments Congress currently has at its disposal to pick up the slack—censure and stripping committee assignments—are not merely inadequate slaps on the wrist, they’re such inadequate slaps on the wrist that they ultimately help those they’re meant to punish. If a politician’s job appears to consist entirely of riling up constituents, launching a podcast, and occasionally voting, all that losing committee assignments does is free up more time to be publicly furious at Emperor Fauci or whatever. It’s not a real repercussion if there’s no real downside. Rather, it’s like a father punishing his delinquent hacker son by grounding him. Happy Birthday @DrPaulGosar! A true Patriot and GREAT American! ???????? Now that we both don’t have useless committees, together we can do so much more to Save America! Starting next week ???? — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) November 28, 2021

advertisement

As for the penalty of censure, in the GOP’s current anti-woke climate, it’s practically a badge of honor. Grandstanding against cancel culture has become a genre of conservative politics unto itself in 2021. Prominent right-wing politicians spent the spring competing over who could scream loudest about the unfair treatment of Dr. Seuss, while Josh Hawley complained to every news outlet who would listen about how he’d been silenced. The most enviable person to be in conservative politics is someone “they” don’t want you to hear from; someone hellbent on telling it like it is, come what may. To be able to bear that distinction while remaining in a position of political power is a license to print money. It certainly worked out well for Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose rebuke only resulted in a deluge of fundraising and publicity hits. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of support I’ve received today. We’ve raised over $160,000 to send a message to the Democrat mob: It’s People over politicians. I’m so honored to represent you, America First Patriots, in Congress. THANK YOU! — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

advertisement

No safeguards currently exist to stop further Trump-emulating GOP Congress members from one-upping each other in vile displays against their Democratic colleagues. Worse still, the more that Dems use the current set of penalties—rather than the one-strike-and-you’re-out mode of a typical American workplace—the more the process feels like a time suck and the more Dems look like hall monitors. If they can’t figure out a firmer way to rebuke these trolls, “hall monitor” is the performance they are doomed to play for the duration of their time as the majority party. And there will be scant demand for an encore.