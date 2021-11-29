Omicron vaccine: How soon until we get one?

The detection of a new COVID-19 variant, omicron , is poised to put a damper on the holiday season.

Omicron, first detected in South Africa, has already triggered travel bans and cases are popping up all over the world. Though the United States has no reported cases, next door in Canada, two were detected in Ontario.

With the World Health Organization calling omicron, a.k.a. B.1.1.529, a “variant of concern,” the question on everyone’s mind is when can we expect a vaccine to combat it.

The short answer is, in a few months.