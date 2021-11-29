Jack Dorsey is stepping down as Twitter CEO: Report

This may be the biggest social media news since Twitter Blue was unveiled.

CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down, according to a CNBC report. Dorsey cofounded Twitter, plus he is the founder and CEO of mobile-payments innovator Square. His most recent tweet was at 2:57 a.m. ET Sunday; it says, “I love twitter”.

Last March, when Elliott Management took a 4% share in Twitter, tech journalist Kara Swisher forecast that he might lose his job. This wouldn’t be the first time Dorsey stopped being the CEO of Twitter. In 2008, he was pushed out, but then returned in 2015. He sent out the world’s first non-automated tweet on March 21, 2006: “just setting up my twttr” it read.