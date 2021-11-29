Jack Dorsey confirms he is stepping down as Twitter CEO

This may be the biggest social media news since Twitter Blue was unveiled.

CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down. The news was first reported by CNBC. Dorsey then tweeted his resignation letter: not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021 Dorsey cofounded Twitter, plus he is the founder and CEO of mobile-payments innovator Square.

Prior to posting his letter, at 2:57 a.m. ET Sunday, he tweeted, “I love twitter”. Last March, when Elliott Management took a 4% share in Twitter, tech journalist Kara Swisher forecast that he might lose his job. This wouldn’t be the first time Dorsey stopped being the CEO of Twitter. In 2008, he was pushed out, but then returned in 2015. This time, Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal will take over.

Dorsey sent out the world’s first non-automated tweet on March 21, 2006: “just setting up my twttr” it read.