Air travel is back. Or is it? Omicron could change Thanksgiving weekend gains

Travelers took to the skies in record numbers this Thanksgiving season.

The TSA reports that it screened 2,451,300 air passengers on Sunday, the end of the long holiday weekend. That number marks the busiest day for the agency since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Wednesday, traditionally considered the busiest travel day of the year, saw 2,311,978 air travelers screened.

But industry experts aren’t breaking open tiny liquor bottles to toast the numbers quite yet. Growing concern about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, raises questions about whether people will stop flying again, even as the holiday season continues.