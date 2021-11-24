3 marketing tips to separate yourself from the competition

As we all know in the current business climate, competition is at an all-time high, and trust is at an all-time low. In what seems like a challenge to see who can scream the loudest, there are a few things brands and businesses often don’t consider when it comes to their marketing efforts.

Oftentimes, attempting to stand out online and cutting through the noise can be overwhelming—with many not even knowing where to begin. Regardless of whether you’re a brick-and-mortar or online business, if you don’t have a strong online presence, you may be leaving money on the table. When it comes to marketing your brand, product, or service, there are several ways you can stand out from the crowd. Here are three simple and effective tips to ensure your brand is the one that’s known, liked, trusted, and ultimately remembered. DEVELOP YOUR PERSONAL BRAND What do Tesla, Virgin, and Microsoft have in common? All their founders are well-known public figures who are actively pursuing activities that build their personal brand. By building a name and presence for themselves, they are creating a personalized, human connection to their business. If there is one thing to remember, that is that people buy from people. If you want to generate more demand for your business, begin actively building your personal brand on social media.

BE OMNIPRESENT When you’re in a saturated market, you want to be seen everywhere. Whether that’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google, podcasts, or news/media outlets, everywhere people look, you want them to see you. As the law of familiarity states, the more someone sees you, the more likely they are to trust you, and ultimately do business with you. As marketing expert Lewis Schenk says; “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we humans crave connection more than we ever thought. Staying connected with our community is essential, and most great brands and marketers know the best way to build a brand is to create a community behind it.” By creating a community, you are becoming omnipresent on multiple platforms and staying at the forefront of your audience. Ensuring you’re consistently producing high-quality content, and seeking opportunities to be seen in the media and podcasts, will help you be the one that’s remembered. YOUR NETWORK BECOMES YOUR NET WORTH If you’ve been in business long enough, you’ll know that relationships are everything. I’m not just talking about building relationships with your target audience and client base. Building relationships with other business owners, regardless of the industry, will come full circle back to you over time. As the real Brad Lea says: “The more hands you shake, the more money you make.” This implies that the more people you meet, the more people will know about you, the more people they’ll talk to you about, and ultimately the more you’ll win.

By focusing on these core pillars in your marketing, you’ll be ensuring your brand is always at the top of mind for both your audience and the market. In conclusion, if you can separate your brand with these three simple tips—create a personal marketing strategy, be omnipresent, and build your network—you help position yourself for success no matter the business climate.

Karolina Hobson is a Director of Sales at Radd Interactive & Titan Growth | SEO PPC | Google Partner | Contributor | Author | Servant Leadership | Marketer