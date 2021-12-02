How to watch NBC’s Annie Live! for free on December 2

The holidays are here, and the TV gods have brought us a special gift. The classic tale of little orphan Annie is getting a brand-new small-screen treatment: Annie Live!

Produced by NBC, Annie Live! is a performance of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that will air in real time on December 2. The show stars Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as cruel orphanage steward Miss Hannigan and jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. as kind-hearted billionaire Daddy Warbucks. The story, first adapted from a comic strip into a 1977 Broadway extravaganza, then a 1982 big-screen film, follows the charming, ever-optimistic orphan Annie as her fairy tale dreams of finding a home come true. Titus Burgess, Nicole Scherzinger, and Celina Smith (as Annie) also star.

It’s the latest installment in NBC’s nearly decade-long series of star-studded live TV musicals, which recently included adaptations of Rent, The Little Mermaid, Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Sound of Music.

Here’s how to watch: