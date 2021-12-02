How to watch NBC’s Annie Live! for free on December 2

The holidays are here, and the TV gods have brought us a special gift. The classic tale of little orphan Annie is getting a brand-new small-screen treatment: Annie Live!
Produced by NBC, Annie Live! is a performance of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that will air in real time on December 2. The show stars Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as cruel orphanage steward Miss Hannigan and jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. as kind-hearted billionaire Daddy Warbucks. The story, first adapted from a comic strip into a 1977 Broadway extravaganza, then a 1982 big-screen film, follows the charming, ever-optimistic orphan Annie as her fairy tale dreams of finding a home come true. Titus Burgess, Nicole Scherzinger, and Celina Smith (as Annie) also star.
It’s the latest installment in NBC’s nearly decade-long series of star-studded live TV musicals, which recently included adaptations of Rent, The Little Mermaid, Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Sound of Music.
Here’s how to watch:
If you have cable:
- Fire up the television—the show airs at 8 p.m. EST/PST on the NBC channel
- You can also stream from the NBC website or app (with a TV provider login)
If you’re a cord-cutter:
- NBC broadcasts come bundled with several streaming subscriptions, including Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV
- If you don’t have any of these, most have free trials, including Hulu+ Live TV (7 days), YouTube TV (7 days), Sling TV (3 days), and fuboTV (7 days)