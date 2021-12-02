How to watch NBC’s Annie Live! for free on December 2

The holidays are here, and the TV gods have brought us a special gift. The classic tale of hard knocks, parent-less tots, and charitable billionaires is getting a brand-new small-screen treatment: Annie Live!

Produced by NBC, Annie Live! is a performance of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that will air in real time on December 2. The show stars Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as cruel orphanage steward Miss Hannigan and jazz musician Harry Connick Jr. as kind-hearted businessman Daddy Warbucks. The story, first adapted from a comic strip into a 1977 Broadway extravaganza, then a 1982 big-screen film, follows the charming, ever-optimistic orphan Annie as her fairy tale dreams of finding a home come true. Bet your bottom dollar—after all, the sun always comes out tomorrow!

The cast also includes Titus Burgess, Nicole Scherzinger, and Celina Smith (as Annie).

It’s the latest installment in NBC’s nearly decade-long series of star-studded live TV musicals, which recently included adaptations of Rent, The Little Mermaid, Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Sound of Music.