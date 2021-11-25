How to watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC for free

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating its 95th year, and it promises to be a bash. The annual tradition is returning in full force this year after last year’s event was scaled way back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be crowds of live spectators, an army of marching bands, more than a dozen well-known characters including Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, and at least 800 clowns. There are also live performances scheduled, including music artists Foreigner, Carrie Underwood, and Nelly, as well as the Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! and Wicked. And like always, Santa Claus will ride through the streets on his sleigh, signaling the start of the holiday (shopping) season.

If you care to catch the floats and festivities, the parade will air Thursday, November 25th, beginning at 9 a.m. in time zones nationwide, on the NBC network. Here’s how to watch:

If you have cable:

You can stream the parade from NBC’s website or the NBC app (with a TV provider login)

Telemundo is also simulcasting the parade in Spanish

If you’re a cord-cutter: