11 must-know business travel hacks for jet-set entrepreneurs

Business travel is beginning to pick back up thanks to the rise in vaccination rates. This means that many business travelers, many of whom used to travel frequently, have to once again figure out the best “travel hacks” to ensure safe and efficient trips.

advertisement

advertisement

Frequent travelers know that constantly being on the road or in the air can feel exhausting and overwhelming if you aren’t adequately prepared. That’s why a panel of Fast Company Executive Board members shared some of their best strategies to make traveling easier. Follow their must-know travel hacks if you’re constantly on the go for work, especially during the busy holiday season. 1. PREPARE IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS FOR OFFLINE USE. An essential “hack” is to remember to prepare important documents that you are working in for offline use. That way you can maximize the value of your travel time and continue to keep up with your business’s demands when your devices are in airplane mode or you lack a proper Wi-Fi/mobile connection. And don’t forget to complete any documentation requirements for your destination country in advance. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 2. KNOW THE SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR YOUR DESTINATION. As an entrepreneur who travels to client sites, it is important to know the safety protocols of each client location in advance. Some may require preregistration to ensure there is adequate space for drop-in meetings, some may require proof of a recent negative COVID test, and some may need to see your vaccination card to meet regulatory requirements. Leave yourself ample time to get through check-ins. – Krishna Kutty, Kuroshio Consulting Inc.

advertisement

3. STOCK UP ON COVID TESTS. Stock up on COVID-19 tests so you are always prepared. Take a test before you leave so you don’t travel across the country only to find out that you can’t attend the meeting because you are COVID-positive. As the federal government considers mandatory testing, tests will be in short supply, so stock up and beat everyone to the testing line. – Brendan P. Keegan, Merchants Fleet 4. KEEP UP WITH YOUR HEALTHY HABITS. Take care of your health and do not let a travel schedule become your excuse for not exercising, eating healthy, or sleeping enough. Book hotels that have the facilities that allow you to make healthier choices more easily. By doing this, you can maintain a healthy immune system and a healthy mind, which are key to performing at your best no matter where you are in the world. – Andreea Vanacker, SPARKX5 5. ACT LIKE A LEADER. A leader must always act like a leader, especially during the holidays. Infrequent travelers become confused, small children get irritated easily, and frustrations run high. Remaining calm, being helpful, and having patience are abilities that are vital when managing a business. Putting others first is a critical skill, and travel is a real-world opportunity to test that skill. – Lonnie Buchanan, Veracity Solutions

advertisement

6. INVEST IN NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES. With wireless and a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, travel can be a very productive time. In the air, turn off your IM software so you can stay dialed in without distraction. Blurred backgrounds can make airport lounges great spots for video calls. Car rides are great for connecting with folks using old-fashioned (and very appreciated) non-video calls. Last, try to get some quality sleep! – Kermit Randa, Kermit S. Randa 7. KEEP EXTRA MASKS ON HAND. Along with getting vaccinated, keep a pair of sealed disposal masks in every bag (including your purse, laptop bag, and suitcase), because you never know when you are going to need that extra pair (or encounter another person who does). – Alice Hayden, H2 IT Solutions 8. TRAVEL LIGHT. It’s never a good idea to travel with things you can do without. Entrepreneurs who want to get in and out quickly can save themselves time and trouble—especially at airport check-ins—by simply packing the essentials they require. Doing so will also encourage you to focus on more important things, like the journey and planning ahead. – Irfan Khan, CLOUDSUFI

advertisement

9. HIRE A VIRTUAL ASSISTANT. One of the challenges of frequent travel is being offline a great deal and having to deal with a number of logistical details. Entrepreneurs should consider hiring a virtual assistant to manage tasks like transport booking, sending low-priority emails, and other things. This saves time and effort and also frees them up to focus on important tasks. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 10. FIND TIME TO RECHARGE. Extensive travel can be taxing on the body and the mind, with time zone changes and “offline” time meaning extensive catch-up on work tasks can be required. Find time in your schedule to recharge with a walk, yoga, workout, meditation, or whatever helps you ground your mind and body. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB 11. CONSIDER WAYS TO SAVE TIME. As an entrepreneur, time is your most valuable commodity. If you can, travel by private jet; it’s more convenient, you have more control, and it can save you a hefty amount of time. You can attend to more business deals in a day, and even better, you’ll have more time for your family. – Lane Kawaoka, SimplePassiveCashflow.com