Kraft Kool-Aid, tea, and lemonade recall: Don’t serve these drinks on Thanksgiving due to glass and metal contamination

With Thanksgiving just days away, food and beverages giant Kraft has issued a recall for some of its most popular drinks, which include Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid. Over three dozen Kraft drinks are included in the recall, which is listed on the FDA’s website here .

The reason for the recall? Kraft says it has discovered the potential presence of small pieces of glass or metal that got mixed with the affected drinks during the production process. Thankfully, the issue was discovered before any known harm was reported so far.

Included in the recall are some Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid products with the “Best When Used By” date ranging between May 10, 2023 – November 1, 2023 in the U.S. The recall also extends to Canada too for select Kraft drinks, specifically, some Tang powdered drinks with “Best When Used By” dates between August 20, 2023 – August 21, 2023, and one Country Time Lemonade product with the “Best When Used By” date of September 15, 2023.

In total there are at least 15 Country Time Lemonade, 8 Tang, 1 Arizona Tea, and 14 Kool-Aid products listed in the recall. The FDA recall page has a full list of affected products as well as how to identify them by date and UPC code. If you have any of the affected products, the recall notes say to dispose of them right away or take them back to their place of purchase.