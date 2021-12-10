advertisement
The best sustainable and ethical gifts for everyone on your list

Know someone who prefers transparent skincare, sustainably sourced textiles, or even growing their own produce? These items are sure to please.

[Photo: courtesy Allbirds]

Gifts with a conscience? It’s possible. This holiday season, we found practical, clever, and truly covetable presents from some of our favorite innovative, eco-friendly, and sustainable brands. From an EWG-approved luxury fragrance set with major star power to Vermont-made, recycled-fabric mittens that may or may not look very familiar—here are the best gifts for a green surprise under the tree.

Versed Deck the Shelves Gift Set

Versed Deck the Shelves Gift Set

This skincare line, certified by the Environmental Working Group, proves that transparency in the drugstore beauty aisle can succeed. The Deck the Shelves gift set from Versed allows your favorite beauty guru the opportunity to try a little bit of everything from the line. The products feature the kind of high-performance ingredients found in luxury products while eliminating more than 1,300 toxins typically found in mass-market cosmetics.

$34.99|Buy Now
Cariuma Caturi Boots

Cariuma Caturi Boots

Brazilian brand and certified B Corporation Cariuma creates lightweight, comfort-forward, sustainable footwear that performs as well as it looks. These faux-sherpa-lined high-tops are made with vegan, waterproof suede, so you can give the gift of snuggly kicks that are also cruelty-free.

$169|Buy Now
Canada Goose Cypress Puffer

Canada Goose Cypress Puffer

This is one of several creations designed for Canada Goose’s dedication to a greener company future, which, according to its 2019 Sustainability Report, includes eco-conscious changes across sourcing and manufacturing. The Cypress Puffer offers a modern shape with a modern outlook, using recycled nylon ripstop for a sleek, lightweight outer that stays dry and warm in subzero-temps.

$895|Buy Now
Parks Project National Parks Iconic Enamel Percolator

Parks Project National Parks Iconic Enamel Percolator

Parks Project’s giveback program to keep public lands clean and able to be enjoyed for years to come tipped more than $2.2 million raised since its founding in 2014. Their very cool national park-inspired swag is sure to make any nature lover smile — from graphic gear inspired by their favorite landmarks to this enamel percolator (and matching mugs) created to support the National Park Foundation’s Open OutDoors for Kids program.

$45|Buy Now
Outerknown X Project Vermont Mittens

Outerknown X Project Vermont Mittens

Sustainable fashion fabric innovators Outerknown teamed up with Vermont knit master Lise-Anne Cooledge to create one-of-kind, circular mittens using colorful, cozy scraps. A certain senatorial-inspired fashion statement that will be the gift of the season.

$75|Buy Now
Allbirds R&R Hoodie

Allbirds R&R Hoodie

Allbirds has been keeping their shoppers’ feet cozy in merino since they launched in 2014, but their new loungewear takes comfort to the next level. Help them step up their hoodie game with natural fabrications and a carbon footprint the brand is so proud of, it’s printed on the product it created.

$118|Buy Now
Pangaia FLWRDWN Gillet

Pangaia FLWRDWN Gillet

Sustainable streetwear brand Pangaia makes their clothes out of air pollution and agricultural waste. This warm winter gillet is made using flowers —a cruelty-free, patented solution called FLWRNRWN that replicates the thermal power of feathers using dried wildflowers and biopolymer made from maize.

$440|Buy Now
Aurate Diamond Eternity Slider Bracelet

Aurate Diamond Eternity Slider Bracelet

Jewelry can be an easy win—but environmental concerns can make something shiny a little less appealing. Direct-to-consumer Aurate works with recycled precious metals and traceable diamonds for pieces that have the type of impact you can be (more than) OK with.

2,000|Buy Now
Henry Rose The Playground

Henry Rose The Playground

Give them a flight of Henry Rose’s deliciously luxurious fragrances — nine travel-size scents, including Windows Down and Jake’s House. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer founded the brand in 2019 in response to the lack of transparency in the fragrance industry — her perfumes carry the stamp of approval of nonprofit watchdogs Cradle to Cradle and the Environmental Working Group. (Pfeiffer is an EWG board member.)

$175|Buy Now
Lettuce Grow Farmstand

Lettuce Grow Farmstand

This stylish, self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic garden helps keep food waste at bay while still producing enough veggies to start giving away extras to the neighbors. (That’s what our tester, FC Senior Writer Elizabeth Segran did.)

From $348|Buy Now
Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set

Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set

An endeavor of Poo-Pourri founder, Suzy Batiz, Supernatural concocts their essential oil-powered, clean concentrates using sustainable farm ingredients and offers them up in frosted glass, reusable spray bottles. Our Recommender test proved them to be reliably effective, well-designed, and able to make your home smell amazing. This kit well set you down the path toward a more sustainable way to clean.

$75|Buy Now
Naadam Holiday Cashmere Crewneck

Naadam Holiday Cashmere Crewneck

A festive spin on Naadam’s much-loved, ethically sourced cashmere crewneck. The company stays on top of the cashmere game by cutting out the middleman — working direct with Mongolian herders and farmers to create fair prices and sustainable practices on both ends of the supply chain.

$195|Buy Now
Rise Gardens Double Family Garden

Rise Gardens Double Family Garden

Rise Gardens’ indoor gardens were a Recommender favorite this year — our photo editor Celine Grouard tested a unit and found it attractive, easy-to-use, and a wonderful source of zen.

$879|Buy Now
Cuyana Alpaca Scarf

Cuyana Alpaca Scarf

Made with sustainably sourced baby alpaca wool, this gift from Cuayna will be the softest scarf/wrap/impromptu blanket they’ve ever received.

$75|Buy Now
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

A place for everything and everything in its place in Dagne Dover’s clever, earth-friendly travel toiletries pouch—made from recycled plastic bottles.

From $45|Buy Now
Peach Not Plastic Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set

Peach Not Plastic Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set

Peach Not Plastic, the clean beauty offshoot of Grove Collaborative, makes powerful solid shampoo and conditioner bars without excess waste. These colorful, product-packed pucks are long-lasting, smell amazing, and are the sustainable stocking stuffer of the year.

$22.95|Buy Now
MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote

MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote

This Recommender-approved tote is made with the brand’s durable, lightweight signature nylon — which saves pre-consumer scraps from the bin — and features luxurious Italian leather accents and tons of room, for a statement bag with more than just one message.

$285|Buy Now
Bearaby Velvet Napper (New colors)

Bearaby Velvet Napper (New colors)

This luxurious weighted blanket uses Bearaby’s signature weave for heft, in a shimmery jewel tone velvet made from recycled marine plastic.

$289|Buy Now
Material Kitchen reBoard

Material Kitchen reBoard

Everyone needs one: these lightweight reBoards are made with a textured blend of recycled plastic made from kitchenware scraps and sugar cane.

$35|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Versed; Cariuma; Canada Goose; Parks Project; Outerknown; Allbirds; Pangaia; Aurate; Henry Rose; Lettuce Grow; Supernatural; Naadam; Rise Gardens; Cuyana; Dagne Dover; Grove; MZ Wallace; Bearaby; Material Kitchen

