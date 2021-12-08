These 17 gadgets make great gifts

The Recommender team spends a lot of time testing gadgets—devices designed to make our lives easier, smarter, better, or simply more enjoyable. For the holidays, we rounded up some of our favorite gear, from a thermoregulating wearable made by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to a barista-grade espresso maker that puts most home systems to shame.

advertisement

advertisement

Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove offered soothing respite during the pandemic lockdowns with its well-designed, easy-to-maintain fire pits. The stainless steel, midsize Bonfire model provides consistent, low-smoke flames and minimal cleanup, for a cozy but still impressive fire that’s safe for backyards and campsites. The product—and its two other sizes, the 15-inch Ranger and 27-inch Yukon—uses an innovative ventilation system, funneling out heat and mitigating smoke as it burns. While our story on Solo Stove looks back to 2020, the most impressive elements of the product—its ingenious method of putting out heat and eliminating messy cleanup—remains the same. Solo Stove Bonfire - $349.99 Loftie Alarm Clock

In the spirit of breaking up with your phone before bedtime, Loftie’s sleek alarm clock has plenty of clever features in the service of sleep hygiene. From built-in bedtime stories and sound baths to a gentle, glowy nightlight, the device brings all those digital “musts” to your bedside table, without the outside chatter of social media and other to-dos. From our review: “Since I moved house just a few weeks ago, my Loftie alarm clock is currently lost in a sea of boxes. I hadn’t realized how dependent on it I had become. I’m now back to mindlessly scrolling through TikTok before bed and waking up groggier than ever. I’m just waiting until I get to that fateful box and my Loftie and I can be reunited. I can’t wait to break up with my phone again.” Loftie Alarm Clock - $149 Therabody Wave Duo

Premium percussion massagers were everywhere in 2020—but the new line of vibrating rollers from Therabody, the maker of Theragun, were a slightly different take on muscle maintenance. The Wave Duo’s unique peanut shape allows it to cradle your spine and midback: “We created it to treat muscles on either side, and then you melt into the center,” Therabody’s director of human performance, Lissa Bankston, told Recommender. Still, despite its distinct shape, this compact device can also be used elsewhere on the body, cradling muscles to give users an effective, all-around massage. When reviewing, we found the product to be lightweight and nimble, giving our carpal tunnel syndrome a run for its money.

advertisement

Therabody Wave Duo - $99 Opte Precision System, $599

Opte—a P&G Ventures gadget—provides what CEO Matt Petersen calls “the world’s smallest inkjet printer.” The catch? It’s for your skin. The product uses a hypersensitive camera and blue LED lights to detect hyperpigmentation and other discoloration to place small amounts of color product for a smooth, even, glowy finish. The brand aims to own a category it deemed “precision skincare,” with the market message that you need only the smallest fraction of product to address skin ailments, rather than a cookie-cutter amount to slather over your entire face. In our review, we found that the Opte could be relied upon to hide blemishes and dark circles, providing a glow that made skin look healthier and brighter. Opte Precision System - $599 Embr Wave 2

Born out of MIT, Embr Labs released the new iteration of its temperature-controlling wearable this summer. The Embr Wave 2 looks (and wears) like a covert watch or fitness tracker, but it uses a small sensor to deliver hot and cold bursts to your inner wrist in pulsating sessions—which, in theory, tricks your brain’s hypothalamus into perceiving your body temperature to be warmer or cooler. Think: putting your wrist against a frosty-cold glass or rubbing ice on your temples. We tested the Wave 2 in the dead of summer (through a house move, no less) and felt its subtleties were somewhat effective for us, but could be game-changing for those who struggle with temperature regulation. (Which, to be fair, the brand hopes to reach: those going through menopause, chemotherapy, and long COVID-19 are among their target demo.)

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Bamboo Standing Desk - From $349 Breville Bambino Plus

Designed to appease coffee aficionados, Breville’s luxe Bambino Plus brings barista-level features into your home, without the fuss and ritual. Fast Company Senior Writer Mark Wilson called it “a true espresso maker with a counter-friendly footprint that’s just 7.6 inches wide, or about the size of a hotel room Keurig. That’s right. Even though it’s small, there are no strange pods or flavor capsules behind this machine. It even features the exact same pressure and water heating technology as Breville espresso makers that cost nearly twice as much (in cash and counter real estate).” Breville Bambino Plus - $499.95 Mpowerd Luci Color Solar String Lights

These solar-powered string lights first popped up on Recommender’s radar via Alyssa Ravasio, the CEO of Hipcamp, the camping booking site that includes everything from public campgrounds to private ranches. Fast Company Senior Editor Amy Farley took her set on a family trip through Colorado and New Mexico. In her review, she wrote, “The 18-foot-long cord comes with 10 light nodes that deliver a luminous punch. When set on high, they can light up an entire campground. Set to medium or low, they add a mellow, warm glow (that feels in harmony with the great outdoors) and a whole lot of ambience. According to MPOWERD, which specializes in solar devices (including these popular inflatable solar lanterns), the Luci Solar String Lights have a battery life of up to 20 hours from a single charge. You can charge them via the built-in solar panel or a USB port. We used them every night, giving them a quick top up in the sun during the day, and never saw them dim.” Solar String Lights - $49.95 Whisker Feeder-Robot

This smart feeder by the company Whisker — previously Litter Robot, named for its signature self-scooping litter box — runs on Wifi and releases food to your pet on a set schedule or with a tap of an app. The device also allows you to monitor your furry friend’s diet, making sure they aren’t getting a free-for-all meal plan, while also providing the convenience of shooting out an extra scoop of kibble when you’ll be home later than expected. We wrote: “This high-tech gadget that I might have previously written off as a silly investment has rescued my relationship with my cat—and my sleep schedule by making feeding as easy as clicking a button.”

advertisement

advertisement

Mirror

The Mirror’s innovative workout system is perfect for at-home fitness fans who tend toward the kinds of classes where form really matters: barre, pilates, yoga, and weights. You can watch your instructor and yourself in the same reflected surface, checking your movements against the idealized version, which helps to both prevent injury and keep you from cheating. And when you’re done, you don’t have any bulky equipment taking up valuable space in your house or apartment—just an elegant mirror, leaning against a wall. Store (or other label) - From $1495 Whoop 4.0

The Whoop 4.0 is the perfect gift for a fitness junkies or extremely obsessive people. The unobtrusive wristband is hands-down the most stylish fitness tracker on the market (you use an app check the stats it records). The best part? The device records how hard you’re working out, and lets you know how much you should rest to recover from them. Finally, a fitness tracker that tells you to take a day off. Whoop 12-month membership - $288