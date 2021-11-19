advertisement
advertisement
  • 2:05 pm

Only 57% of working families earn above a livable wage in the U.S. This city offers the best shot

A new study finds that Washington, D.C., is a great place for families of a certain configuration.

Only 57% of working families earn above a livable wage in the U.S. This city offers the best shot
[Source Images: Amy Sparwasser/iStock]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read

You don’t need to be a politician to live in Washington, D.C., and now new data has given us a fresh reason to relocate to the nation’s capital.

advertisement

For families comprised of two working adults and one child, it’s the best place to live to earn a living, according to a newly released analysis by LendingTree.

The research found that, nationwide, 57.2% of Americans work for a median pay that is greater than the living wage. But in D.C., 75.4% of people have jobs that pay more, on average, than the local livable wage of $20.69 per working adult. The No. 2 place is North Dakota at 71%, followed by Alaska at 70.9%.

What state do you not want to move to if your family looks like that? California, because only 46.9% of working adults have occupations that earn more than the local livable rate of $21.76. Also, avoid Arkansas at 47.6% and Hawaii at 48.4%

advertisement
advertisement

LendingTree used 2020 data from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life