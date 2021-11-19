Onion recall: don’t use these onions in your Thanksgiving dinner due to Salmonella fears

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and many Americans are already wrapping up their food shopping due to fears over shortages . One of the foods Americans may have purchased for the Turkey Day dinner a while ago includes whole onions, often used in stuffings and other dishes. But now, a number of producers are recalling their onions over Salmonella fears.

In recent weeks, no fewer than six companies have issued voluntary recalls of their onions, the most recent company issuing a recall on November 13. The earliest recalls date back to mid-October, for onions purchased over the summer months. However, as whole onions can last 2-3 months, many people may have bought the recalled onions recently, which could find their way into Thanksgiving meals.

The FDA lists the recalls on individual pages on its website. It should be noted that the companies involved all issued the recalls voluntarily. On the individual recall pages, you can find information as to what batches of onions are being recalled. The potentially Salmonella infected onions include:

Consumers with the affected onions should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. Full instructions on what to do can be found on the recall pages above.