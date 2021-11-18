The Great Resignation rages on: CEOs are fed up with their jobs, too

Apparently, CEO turnover surged in the first half of this year. Out of 1,095 companies surveyed by the firm across regions including the United States, China, and Europe, there were 103 new incoming CEOs—meaning, of course, that 103 CEOs left their jobs (willingly or unwillingly wasn’t specified). That’s compared to just 49 new top executives in the second half of 2020.

Why the sea change? Heidrick & Struggles’s vice chair Jeff Sanders told Reuters that it could be due to a number of factors. Most companies wanted to keep leaders in place last year as they navigated the choppy waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, but after life appeared to stabilize with mass vaccinations, they felt steady enough to put new captains at the helm.

And for CEOs, the grim slog through the COVID gauntlet could be taxing. Communicating virtually in the new pandemic landscape was “exhausting,” Sanders told Reuters. It likely didn’t help that many had to make tough calls that completely redefined company strategy, or left thousands of workers jobless during a deep economic recession.