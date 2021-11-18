CVS will close 900 stores, turn hundreds more into doctors’ offices

The closures, the first of which are scheduled for spring 2022, will amount to about 300 per year, with the total number representing roughly 9% of CVS’s 10,000 stores nationwide. Going forward, the company said it will divide stores into three formats: 1) The traditional drugstore and pharmacy selling everything from potato chips to shampoo; 2) a pharmacy-focused “Health Hub”; and 3) a primary care doctor’s office.

It all appears to be part of the company’s master plan to—like every major retailer out there—pivot away from physical stores and toward digital, but also to rebrand itself as a key player in the healthcare space. CVS has been slowly making moves toward that goal for years: In 2018, it merged with health insurance giant Aetna, and in 2019, it unveiled its first three Health Hubs in Houston—essentially a MinuteClinic on steroids, offering full concierge services, rooms for fitness and nutrition classes, and medical staff who perform routine checkups.

Two years later, CVS is on track to open 1,500 Health Hubs by the end of December, a long-term target that appears not to have been blocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, CVS became a vital aid station during the crisis, as it supplied a network for testing and vaccination appointments, and with tens of millions of new customers stepping through pharmacy doors, it was a strategic opportunity for the company to plug in-store cholesterol tests and diabetes screenings as well. Its grand vision, as CVS executives have described to media outlets in recent months, involves remaking hundreds of its stores into physician-led medical practices, capable of serving thousands of patients per day. It’s currently hustling to add doctors to its payroll, which it has said will ultimately increase access to healthcare and lower costs.