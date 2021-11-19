How to build a fashion brand that considers both its workers and the planet

Just as the food industry revived the concept of farm-to-table, emphasizing sustainability, and transparency in sourcing and all along the supply chain, a B Corp-certified, luxury clothing brand believes that the fashion industry should take a similar approach.

Women’s apparel brand, Another Tomorrow, has three core pillars on which it conducts its business: environmental, animal, and human impact. The founder, Vanessa Barboni Hallik—who joined us on the World Changing Ideas podcast to discuss her company’s holistic approach to impact—says it’s not enough for companies to make grand sustainability promises when they fail to consider impact on humans. “It doesn’t stop at just not harming the earth,” she says. “If that’s part of your value set, you probably also don’t want to be in a situation where you’re supporting brands that aren’t paying living wages.”

Another Tomorrow’s first collection only had four core materials, and that minimalism hasn’t changed dramatically. Hallik says that responsible sourcing does narrow the scope of raw materials. “The world is not your oyster when it comes to sustainability,” she says, “but really interesting things happen when you have these constraints.” It makes you focus on the materials you do use, and find ways to increase their versatility. For Hallik, those materials include ethical wool, organic cotton and linen, recycled cashmere, and buttons made from corozo nuts, native to South America.