More inflation woes: The price for this year’s Thanksgiving feast is up 14%

You might want to reallocate some of your holiday gift budget to your Thanksgiving dinner one.

The cost of this year’s feast is up 14% over last year’s, according a new American Farm Bureau Federation survey. The price of the classic meal for 10 people is $53.31; 2020’s total was $46.90.

The biggest-ticket food on the Thanksgiving table will be the turkey, at $23.99 for a 16-pounder, which is 24% more than the bird cost last year. Also more expensive this year is 30-ounce pumpkin pie mix, up a quarter to $3.64, and a 12-pack of rolls, up 39 cents to $3.05.

The one item that is cheaper this year is a 14-ounce package of cubed stuffing, down 52 cents to $2.29, the survey finds.