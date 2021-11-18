At 137 feet, the new Supersaurus might be the longest dinosaur ever, scientists say

Scientists have identified what they believe is the longest dino ever to have roamed Earth.

The Supersaurus was more than 128 feet long and maybe as many as 137 feet, according to Live Science, quoting new research by Brian Curtice, an Arizona Museum of Natural History paleontologist. The longest dino was previously thought to be the Diplodocus, which was as long as 108 feet. To put this creature’s stature in perspective, it would be longer than two and a half New York City subway cars.

The Supersaurus, which has both a long neck and a long tail, lived an estimated 150 millions years ago during the Jurassic period. (Yes, that’s how the book and the movies got their names.)