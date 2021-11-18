Spotify finally introduces visual song lyrics. Here’s how to use the new feature

Spotify has released a feature users have been craving for years: the ability to see the lyrics of a song that is playing. As of today, the company has launched the feature, appropriately called “Lyrics,” and it’s available on both Android and iOS devices, desktops, and select TVs and consoles.

“Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe,” Spotify said in a blog post announcing the feature. “So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable. By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks.”

Here’s how to show the lyrics of a song you are listening to:

In the app (iOS or Android), tap on a song’s “Now Playing View.” Swipe up from the bottom of the screen while the song is playing. The song’s lyrics will scroll on the screen in real-time in sync with the song.

You can find the instructions on how to show lyrics on desktop and in the Spotify TV app here. And check out the tweet below to see the new Lyrics feature in action.