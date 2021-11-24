Office holiday parties are coming back. Here’s how to avoid overindulging, according to a nutritional psychiatrist

With the holidays approaching, so too are company parties and family gatherings. (More than 26% of U.S.-based employers surveyed by Challenger, Gray & Christmas say they are planning an in-person year-end event, up from about 5% surveyed a year ago.) For many, this might be the first time we’re able to congregate with these extended members of our social circles in nearly years. Much of my work in nutritional psychiatry surrounds the psychological cues which underlie how and what we eat. Today, I want to share with you my thoughts on that proverbial line between welcome celebration and overindulging, with tips for a healthier holiday.

Partying in a post-vaccine world: In the wake of work-from-home, home-schooling kids, and stresses of the pandemic itself, letting it all loose to celebrate with our colleagues, friends, family might just feel like the right thing to do. And rightfully so: the parallel epidemic of loneliness and its negative effects on our mental health have only underscored the innate need for connection that drives all us humans. But rather than floridly “rebounding” as we reconnect, and life moves to some semblance of normal, I encourage developing a profound sense of self-awareness towards ourselves, our emotions, and what we eat, and the fluid relationship between this. Also known as body intelligence, this principle is one of my six pillars of nutritional psychiatry. This isn’t to say that we should restrict ourselves. Rather, it’s to say that we’re mindful of when we feel “because I haven’t done this in a while versus because I enjoy it”, and balance this harmoniously with the choices that help us think and feel our best.

Heightened work stress: There are new demands on productivity as we move towards a hybrid in-office/remote model, and lines between home and work are blurred. Atop this, a preference for a remote workplace may be at odds with a return to the physical office, while for others, the desire to be able to chat with colleagues could put a strain on already-tight timelines and expectations. All of this contributes to the allostatic load that work imposes upon us. Reconnection is powerful, and a necessary part of the human experience; however, while people are looking forward to office holiday parties, worries from all aspects of our life might come to their apex—and lead to either overindulging with colleagues, or retreating and feeling antisocial. Now more than ever, I advise proactively implementing ways to manage these stresses with lifestyle methods including:

Developing a mindfulness practice

Seeking therapy or counseling

Reconnecting with friends

Exercise and movement

Spending time in nature

Cooking (my personal favorite)

I also want to underscore the role of our day-to-day diet in helping us healthily navigate these stresses, from the cognitive to the cellular level. Cooking with spices, for instance, integrates the power of adaptogens into our diet, which have shown to strengthen executive function while reducing the oxidative load of stress upon our cells.