Attention, iMacGyvers. Apple says you can now repair your own iPhones

Apple iPhone users are now allowed to handle their own repairs, the company announced today.
Self Service Repair will give users access to genuine Apple parts and tools. It’s being rolled out initially for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and then for Mac computers with M1 chips. First up is the United States in early 2022, followed by other countries throughout the year.
Users will first be able to make repairs on common problems with the iPhone display, battery and camera.
Until now, iPhone devotees have had to rely on Apple Authorized Service Providers and independent repair providers—or do it on their own sub rosa.
After consulting the repair manual, customers will be able to order more than 200 parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. They’ll get credit for their purchase when they return the used parts for recycling.
“Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair,” the company says on its website.
No price information was provided.
In July, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that insures consumers have the “right to repair” and asked the Federal Trade Commission to examine “unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, such as the restrictions imposed by powerful manufacturers that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment.” Later that month, the FTC voted unanimously to increase enforcement against practices that prevent repairing one’s own items.