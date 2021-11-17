Attention, iMacGyvers. Apple says you can now repair your own iPhones

Apple iPhone users are now allowed to handle their own repairs, the company announced today.

Self Service Repair will give users access to genuine Apple parts and tools. It’s being rolled out initially for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and then for Mac computers with M1 chips. First up is the United States in early 2022, followed by other countries throughout the year.

Users will first be able to make repairs on common problems with the iPhone display, battery and camera.

Until now, iPhone devotees have had to rely on Apple Authorized Service Providers and independent repair providers—or do it on their own sub rosa.